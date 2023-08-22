Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Pirates on August 22, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds, Nolan Arenado and others on the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals before their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday at PNC Park.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has collected 132 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .283/.329/.507 slash line on the year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 132 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs, 65 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.363/.453 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 20
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Johan Oviedo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Oviedo Stats
- The Pirates' Johan Oviedo (6-13) will make his 26th start of the season.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.
- Oviedo has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 25-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 48th, 1.340 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8 K/9 ranks 40th.
Oviedo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|4.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 11
|5.0
|5
|6
|6
|4
|2
|at Brewers
|Aug. 6
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Padres
|Jul. 26
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has recorded 117 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .268/.330/.467 so far this season.
- Reynolds hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .292 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has recorded 89 hits with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .252/.374/.385 so far this year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
