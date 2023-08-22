Richie Palacios vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Richie Palacios -- 1-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Richie Palacios At The Plate (2022)
- Palacios hit .232 with six doubles and nine walks.
- Palacios got a hit in 41.5% of his 53 games last year, with at least two hits in 7.5% of those contests.
- Including all 53 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Palacios drove in a run in eight of 53 games last season (15.1%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He scored seven times last season in 53 games (13.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.196
|AVG
|.268
|.286
|OBP
|.300
|.250
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|6
|4/6
|K/BB
|16/3
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season. He is 6-13 with a 4.55 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.55), 47th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
