Richie Palacios -- 1-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Richie Palacios? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Richie Palacios At The Plate (2022)

Palacios hit .232 with six doubles and nine walks.

Palacios got a hit in 41.5% of his 53 games last year, with at least two hits in 7.5% of those contests.

Including all 53 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Palacios drove in a run in eight of 53 games last season (15.1%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He scored seven times last season in 53 games (13.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Pirates

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 25 .196 AVG .268 .286 OBP .300 .250 SLG .321 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 4 RBI 6 4/6 K/BB 16/3 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)