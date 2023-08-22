Taylor Motter -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Motter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter has three doubles and five walks while hitting .182.
  • This year, Motter has posted at least one hit in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of 24 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
.205 AVG .148
.244 OBP .233
.256 SLG .185
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
14/2 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 139 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Oviedo (6-13 with a 4.55 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.55), 47th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.