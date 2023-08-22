Tommy Edman vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .246.
- Edman has had a hit in 56 of 100 games this year (56.0%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has had at least one RBI in 23.0% of his games this season (23 of 100), with more than one RBI seven times (7.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.0%.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|44
|.256
|AVG
|.232
|.301
|OBP
|.314
|.385
|SLG
|.457
|13
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|14
|32/9
|K/BB
|27/17
|10
|SB
|7
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season. He is 6-13 with a 4.55 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 48th, 1.340 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
