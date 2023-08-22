Tyler O'Neill vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Tyler O'Neill and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .243 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- O'Neill has gotten a hit in 35 of 53 games this season (66.0%), including eight multi-hit games (15.1%).
- He has gone deep in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 53), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.6% of his games this year, O'Neill has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 53 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|.263
|AVG
|.221
|.358
|OBP
|.295
|.484
|SLG
|.349
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|27/14
|K/BB
|27/9
|1
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Pirates give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (6-13) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-13 with a 4.55 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.55), 47th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
