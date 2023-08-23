Andrew Knizner and his .474 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (161 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Luis Ortiz on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Pirates.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .267.

Knizner has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this season (33 of 52), with more than one hit 11 times (21.2%).

In 17.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Knizner has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (34.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.5%).

He has scored in 20 of 52 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 24 .294 AVG .238 .341 OBP .282 .494 SLG .500 9 XBH 9 4 HR 6 16 RBI 12 19/5 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

