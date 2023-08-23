Nolan Arenado will lead the way for the St. Louis Cardinals (55-72) on Wednesday, August 23, when they battle Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) at PNC Park at 12:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cardinals (-125). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Thompson - STL (2-5, 3.90 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 28 out of the 64 games, or 43.8%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 25-31 record (winning 44.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Cardinals have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Pirates have won in 42, or 42%, of the 100 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won 37 of 83 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.