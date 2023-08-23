Nolan Arenado and Bryan Reynolds are two of the top players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at PNC Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 12:35 PM ET).

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Zack Thompson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Thompson Stats

The Cardinals' Zack Thompson will make his third start of the season.

Thompson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 18 5.0 6 2 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 11 4.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 4.0 2 1 1 8 1 vs. Twins Aug. 3 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 2.0 1 0 0 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 133 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.331/.506 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has put up 133 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .275/.363/.451 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 118 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.331/.468 on the season.

Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 18 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 90 hits with 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 68 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .252/.373/.392 slash line on the season.

McCutchen heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 0 at Mets Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

