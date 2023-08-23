Richie Palacios vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Pirates.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios is hitting .286 with a double and a home run.
- Palacios has a hit in four of six games played this season (66.7%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Palacios has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.222
|AVG
|.400
|.222
|OBP
|.400
|.333
|SLG
|1.000
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|1
|0/0
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ortiz will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 24-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
