Tommy Edman vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .245.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 57 of 101 games this season (56.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (21.8%).
- He has gone deep in 9.9% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22.8% of his games this year, Edman has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (6.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|45
|.256
|AVG
|.231
|.301
|OBP
|.311
|.385
|SLG
|.455
|13
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|14
|32/9
|K/BB
|29/17
|10
|SB
|7
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ortiz makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 24-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
