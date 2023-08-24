A pair of the WNBA's best players will be going head to head when Kelsey Mitchell (17.4 points per game, 15th in league) and the Indiana Fever (9-24) welcome in Jewell Loyd (24.1, first) and the Seattle Storm (10-23) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Storm matchup.

Fever vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Fever have compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Storm have covered 17 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

Indiana has covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Seattle has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more 26 times this season, and covered the spread in 15 of those contests.

In the Fever's 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 32 times this year.

