How to Watch the WNBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In one of the four compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today, the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun square off at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun take on the New York Liberty
The Liberty look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 23-10
- NYL Record: 25-7
- CON Stats: 82.9 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.7 Opp. PPG (first)
- NYL Stats: 88.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 7.9 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.6 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -220
- CON Odds to Win: +175
- Total: 163 points
The Indiana Fever take on the Seattle Storm
The Storm hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 9-24
- SEA Record: 10-23
- IND Stats: 80.5 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (12th)
- SEA Stats: 78.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.2 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- IND Odds to Win: -140
- SEA Odds to Win: +116
- Total: 161.5 points
The Dallas Wings face the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx hit the road the Wings on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 18-15
- MIN Record: 16-17
- DAL Stats: 86.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- MIN Stats: 79.8 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -7.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -349
- MIN Odds to Win: +269
- Total: 168.5 points
The Chicago Sky play the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces look to pull off an away win at the Sky on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 13-20
- LVA Record: 29-4
- CHI Stats: 80.5 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.2 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- LVA Stats: 93.7 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.1 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -14.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -1467
- CHI Odds to Win: +817
- Total: 169 points
