Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (83-44) and the San Francisco Giants (66-62) facing off at Oracle Park (on August 26) at 4:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (4-1) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-2) will get the nod for the Giants.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 114 times this season and won 75, or 65.8%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 43 of its 61 games, or 70.5%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (734) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).

Giants Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 2-6.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, San Francisco and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have come away with 26 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, San Francisco has won three of seven games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (551 total, 4.3 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 20 Giants L 4-3 Max Fried vs Jakob Junis August 21 Mets L 10-4 Allan Winans vs David Peterson August 22 Mets W 3-2 Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill August 23 Mets W 7-0 Charlie Morton vs José Quintana August 25 @ Giants W 5-1 Spencer Strider vs Logan Webb August 26 @ Giants - Max Fried vs Ryan Walker August 27 @ Giants - Bryce Elder vs TBA August 28 @ Rockies - Bryce Elder vs Austin Gomber August 29 @ Rockies - Charlie Morton vs Peter Lambert August 30 @ Rockies - Spencer Strider vs Kyle Freeland August 31 @ Dodgers - Max Fried vs Julio Urías

Giants Schedule