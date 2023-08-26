Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 175 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 405 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks eighth in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 588 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.442 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Dakota Hudson (5-0) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Sunday.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Hudson has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates L 11-1 Away Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 8/22/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Zack Thompson Luis Ortiz 8/25/2023 Phillies L 7-2 Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies - Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies - Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres - Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres - Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres - Home Miles Mikolas Yu Darvish 9/1/2023 Pirates - Home Dakota Hudson -

