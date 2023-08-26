Kyle Schwarber will lead the way for the Philadelphia Phillies (70-58) on Saturday, August 26, when they take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (56-73) at Citizens Bank Park at 7:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +165 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (9-6, 3.64 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (5-0, 3.95 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (+165) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $26.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Nolan Arenado hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 84 times and won 49, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Phillies have a record of 11-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (61.1% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Phillies have a 4-5 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Cardinals this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 0-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.