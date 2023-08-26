Nolan Gorman vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is hitting .240 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 44 walks.
- He ranks 113th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Gorman has had a hit in 61 of 104 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (18.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 104), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.7% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Phillies
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.292
|AVG
|.193
|.376
|OBP
|.281
|.585
|SLG
|.396
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|43
|RBI
|24
|62/22
|K/BB
|65/22
|4
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (9-6) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 151 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.099 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
