Paul Goldschmidt vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .824, fueled by an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .457. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has had a hit in 83 of 125 games this year (66.4%), including multiple hits 43 times (34.4%).
- He has gone deep in 17 games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 41 games this season (32.8%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (16.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.8%.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|61
|.281
|AVG
|.274
|.388
|OBP
|.344
|.471
|SLG
|.444
|24
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|33
|72/41
|K/BB
|52/26
|6
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (9-6) to the mound for his 26th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.64), 10th in WHIP (1.099), and 14th in K/9 (9.8).
