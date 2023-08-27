On Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Atlanta Dream (16-18) will look to stop a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the Indiana Fever (10-24), airing at 4:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Fever are 17-15-0 ATS this season.

The Dream have put together a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has an ATS record of 3-7 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Atlanta is 9-9 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

A total of 16 out of the Fever's 33 games this season have hit the over.

A total of 14 Dream games this year have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.