The Indiana Fever (10-24) host the Atlanta Dream (16-17) one game after Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points in the Fever's 90-86 victory over the Storm. This contest airs on NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The matchup has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fever vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 84 Fever 83

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 166.1

Fever vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has 17 wins in 33 games against the spread this year.

There have been 16 Indiana's games (out of 33) that hit the over this season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever's defense ranks worst in the WNBA with 84.8 points allowed per contest, but their offense has been more consistent, putting up 80.7 points per game (sixth-ranked in league).

Indiana is averaging 34.3 boards per game this season (sixth-ranked in WNBA), and it has ceded only 32.0 rebounds per contest (best).

The Fever rank ninth in the WNBA at 14.1 turnovers per game, but they are forcing 12.4 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Fever have struggled to rack up threes, ranking second-worst in the league with 6.5 threes made per game. They rank eighth with a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown this year.

In terms of three-pointers, the Fever's defense has been inefficient, as they rank second-worst in the league in treys allowed (8.6 per game) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.7%).

Of the shots taken by Indiana in 2023, 71.2% of them have been two-pointers (78.5% of the team's made baskets) and 28.8% have been threes (21.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.