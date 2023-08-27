On Sunday, Taylor Motter (.208 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Motter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter is batting .186 with three doubles and five walks.

This season, Motter has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 26 games (42.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this year.

Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (11.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Phillies

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 .205 AVG .161 .244 OBP .235 .256 SLG .194 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 14/2 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings