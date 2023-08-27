On Sunday, Tyler O'Neill (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .240 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

O'Neill has gotten a hit in 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (14.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

O'Neill has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this year (12 of 57), with two or more RBI three times (5.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Phillies

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .263 AVG .216 .358 OBP .290 .484 SLG .340 11 XBH 8 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 27/14 K/BB 31/10 1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings