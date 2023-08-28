Udinese and Salernitana hit the pitch for one of two matchups on the Serie A schedule on Monday.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Monday's Serie A action.

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Salernitana vs Udinese

Udinese (0-0-1) makes the trip to match up with Salernitana (0-1-0) at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.

Watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan (1-0-0) journeys to play Cagliari (0-1-0) at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.

