Tyler O'Neill vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill and his .519 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .240 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 37 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (12.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- O'Neill has an RBI in 12 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.263
|AVG
|.216
|.358
|OBP
|.290
|.484
|SLG
|.340
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|27/14
|K/BB
|31/10
|1
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (10-9) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 2.79 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 184 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.79), 37th in WHIP (1.268), and second in K/9 (11.7).
