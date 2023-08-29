Zack Thompson gets the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 177 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 590 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has a 7.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.452 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Thompson (3-5) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Thompson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has 11 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Zack Thompson Luis Ortiz 8/25/2023 Phillies L 7-2 Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies L 12-1 Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres - Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres - Home Miles Mikolas Yu Darvish 9/1/2023 Pirates - Home Dakota Hudson - 9/2/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Rom Bailey Falter 9/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves - Away Zack Thompson -

