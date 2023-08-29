On Tuesday, Nolan Gorman (batting .125 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .235 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 121st in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

In 61 of 107 games this season (57.0%) Gorman has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (17.8%).

He has homered in 18.7% of his games in 2023 (20 of 107), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 37.4% of his games this season (40 of 107), with two or more runs 10 times (9.3%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 56 .287 AVG .188 .373 OBP .278 .575 SLG .385 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 43 RBI 24 64/23 K/BB 70/23 4 SB 3

