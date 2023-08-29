Nolan Gorman vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Nolan Gorman (batting .125 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .235 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 121st in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- In 61 of 107 games this season (57.0%) Gorman has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (17.8%).
- He has homered in 18.7% of his games in 2023 (20 of 107), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 37.4% of his games this season (40 of 107), with two or more runs 10 times (9.3%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|56
|.287
|AVG
|.188
|.373
|OBP
|.278
|.575
|SLG
|.385
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|43
|RBI
|24
|64/23
|K/BB
|70/23
|4
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.70, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
