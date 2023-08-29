Tyler O'Neill vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Tyler O'Neill (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .236 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this season (37 of 58), with at least two hits eight times (13.8%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- O'Neill has driven home a run in 12 games this year (20.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 19 games this year (32.8%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).
Other Cardinals Players vs the Padres
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.255
|AVG
|.216
|.354
|OBP
|.290
|.469
|SLG
|.340
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|29/15
|K/BB
|31/10
|2
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.70, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
