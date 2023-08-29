The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 walks while batting .251.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
  • In 63 of 109 games this season (57.8%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
  • In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.3% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 35 games this year (32.1%), including eight multi-run games (7.3%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 55
.254 AVG .247
.343 OBP .351
.400 SLG .438
17 XBH 21
5 HR 8
22 RBI 29
48/21 K/BB 54/24
5 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.89 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo (5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.70, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
