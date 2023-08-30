On Wednesday, Andrew Knizner (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Padres Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is batting .254 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

In 61.8% of his 55 games this season, Knizner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (16.4%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this year (32.7%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including six multi-run games (10.9%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .281 AVG .227 .326 OBP .269 .472 SLG .466 9 XBH 9 4 HR 6 16 RBI 12 22/5 K/BB 25/5 0 SB 1

