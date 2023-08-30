Wednesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (62-71) and St. Louis Cardinals (57-76) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:15 PM ET on August 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-10) to the mound, while Rich Hill (7-13) will answer the bell for the Padres.

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 29, or 44.6%, of those games.

St. Louis is 32-42 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis ranks 16th in the majors with 596 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).

Cardinals Schedule