Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are eighth-best in MLB play with 179 total home runs.

St. Louis is ninth in baseball, slugging .426.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average.

St. Louis is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (596 total).

The Cardinals' .328 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.453).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 29th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Mikolas has 10 quality starts this year.

Mikolas will try to pick up his 24th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Phillies L 7-2 Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies L 12-1 Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres W 6-5 Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres - Home Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 9/1/2023 Pirates - Home Dakota Hudson - 9/2/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Rom Bailey Falter 9/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves - Away Zack Thompson - 9/6/2023 Braves - Away - -

