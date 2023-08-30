When the San Diego Padres (62-71) match up with the St. Louis Cardinals (57-76) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, August 30 at 2:15 PM ET, Ha-Seong Kim will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

The Padres are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cardinals (-110). The total is 9.5 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (6-10, 4.66 ERA) vs Rich Hill - SD (7-13, 5.28 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Cardinals and Padres game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 29, or 44.6%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a record of 32-42 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (43.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Padres have come away with 10 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Padres have a win-loss record of 10-20 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Padres have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+110) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.