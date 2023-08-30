Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Padres on August 30, 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Juan Soto and others in this contest.
Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Mikolas Stats
- The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-10) to the mound for his 29th start this season.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- Mikolas has 23 starts of five or more innings this season in 28 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.301 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 50th.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 25
|6.0
|8
|5
|5
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 19
|4.2
|7
|7
|7
|4
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 14
|6.1
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at Rays
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|7.0
|6
|3
|2
|7
|1
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has collected 135 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .276/.324/.493 slash line on the season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 141 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 70 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .280/.370/.463 on the season.
- Goldschmidt enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 26 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 111 walks and 78 RBI (121 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashing .260/.400/.481 so far this year.
- Soto has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, five walks and two RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 26
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ha-Seong Kim Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Kim Stats
- Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 64 walks and 51 RBI (121 total hits). He has stolen 29 bases.
- He has a .276/.369/.441 slash line on the year.
- Kim has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .188 with six walks and an RBI.
Kim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
