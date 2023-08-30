The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Padres Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .235 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 118th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Gorman has had a hit in 62 of 108 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (17.6%).

Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (18.5%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

In 37.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 56 .287 AVG .188 .371 OBP .278 .567 SLG .385 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 44 RBI 24 67/23 K/BB 70/23 4 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings