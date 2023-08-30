Richie Palacios vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Richie Palacios (coming off going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios is batting .296 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In six of 10 games this season, Palacios has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Palacios has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in one of 10 games.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.154
|AVG
|.429
|.154
|OBP
|.467
|.231
|SLG
|.714
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill (7-13) takes the mound for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (5.28), 53rd in WHIP (1.489), and 38th in K/9 (7.8).
