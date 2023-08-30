On Wednesday, Tyler O'Neill (.345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .231 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this year (37 of 59), with more than one hit eight times (13.6%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (11.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (20.3%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this season (32.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .245 AVG .216 .342 OBP .290 .451 SLG .340 11 XBH 8 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 30/15 K/BB 31/10 2 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings