ACC Games Today: How to Watch ACC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes 12 games that feature teams from the ACC. To ensure you catch all of the early-season action, review the article below for info on how to watch.
ACC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Elon Phoenix at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|NC State Wolfpack at UConn Huskies
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, September 1
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northern Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Wofford Terriers at Pittsburgh Panthers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Colgate Raiders at Syracuse Orange
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ACC Network Extra
|North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles
|7:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Clemson Tigers at Duke Blue Devils
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, September 4
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
