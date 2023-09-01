At +1100 as of September 1, the Cincinnati Bengals aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +155

+155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

Bengals games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Cincinnati ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last year.

At home last year, the Bengals were 6-1. On the road, they were 6-3.

Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

Burrow also rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 814 yards (58.1 per game).

In addition, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, catching 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game).

Logan Wilson registered one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +40000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +20000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +6000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

