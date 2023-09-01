The Indiana Fever (11-24) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they prepare for their Friday, September 1 matchup with the Dallas Wings (19-16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Fever took care of business in their most recent game 83-80 against the Dream on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Hull Out Shoulder 4.6 2.7 1.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Fever vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston is putting up a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game. And she is delivering 14.5 points and 2.1 assists, making 58.9% of her shots from the field (first in WNBA).

Kelsey Mitchell leads the Fever in scoring (17.8 points per game) and assists (3.2), and produces 1.5 rebounds. She also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Erica Wheeler leads the Fever in assists (4.9 per game), and produces 9.8 points and 2.8 rebounds. She also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Fever get 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from NaLyssa Smith.

The Fever receive 6.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Kristy Wallace.

Fever vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -5.5 168.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.