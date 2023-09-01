Fever vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, September 1, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.9 points per game) and Kelsey Mitchell (10th, 17.8) -- hit the court when the Dallas Wings (19-16) visit the Indiana Fever (11-24) at 7:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Fever vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-5.5)
|168
|-238
|+195
|BetMGM
|Wings (-5.5)
|168.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Wings (-5.5)
|168.5
|-240
|+175
Fever vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings are 17-17-0 ATS this season.
- The Fever have compiled an 18-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Dallas has an ATS record of 6-7 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.
- Indiana has covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 19 out of the Wings' 34 games this season have gone over the point total.
- In the Fever's 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
