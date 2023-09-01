The WNBA slate on Friday will include the Dallas Wings (19-16) visiting Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (11-24) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the matchup starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Dallas enters this matchup following a 77-74 win against Phoenix. The Wings' leading scorer was Arike Ogunbowale, who finished with 29 points and two steals. Indiana won against Atlanta 83-80 in their last game. Kristy Wallace (20 PTS, 70 FG%, 6-8 from 3PT) ended the game as Indiana's top scorer.

Wings vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-250 to win)

Wings (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+200 to win)

Fever (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-5.5)

Wings (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ION

Fever Season Stats

Offensively the Fever are the sixth-ranked team in the WNBA (80.8 points per game). On defense they are second-worst (84.7 points allowed per game).

Indiana is sixth in the league in rebounds per game (34.2) and best in rebounds conceded (32.1).

The Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in assists (18 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana is third-worst in the league in committing them (14 per game). And it is third-worst in forcing them (12.5 per game).

In 2023 the Fever are second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and rank seventh in 3-point percentage (33.4%).

In 2023 Indiana is second-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.5 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.5%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

At home the Fever are not as good offensively, averaging 80.7 points per game, compared to 80.9 away. But they are better defensively, conceding 83.5 points per game at home, compared to 85.8 away.

At home, Indiana pulls down 35 rebounds per game, 1.6 more than away (33.4). It allows 32.5 rebounds per game at home, 0.7 more than away (31.8).

The Fever average 0.1 more assists per game at home (18) than away (17.9).

At home, Indiana commits 15 turnovers per game, 1.9 more than away (13.1). It forces 12.8 turnovers per game at home, 0.6 more than on the road (12.2).

At home the Fever drain 6.3 treys per game, 0.5 less than on the road (6.8). They shoot 32.3% from beyond the arc at home, 2.2% lower than on the road (34.5%).

Indiana concedes more 3-pointers per game at home (8.5) than away (8.4), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (37.4%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Fever have been the underdog 23 times and won six, or 26.1%, of those games.

This season, the Fever have won one of their 11 games, or 9.1%, when they're the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

Indiana has covered the spread 18 times in 34 games.

Indiana's ATS record as a 5.5-point underdog or greater is 7-5.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Fever.

