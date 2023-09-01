Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is the setting for the Louisville Cardinals' (0-0) matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

On defense, Louisville was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 24th-best by allowing only 331.5 yards per game. It ranked 49th on offense (406.1 yards per game). While Georgia Tech's defense ranked 84th with 28.4 points allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking ninth-worst (17.2 points per game).

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics (2022)

Louisville Georgia Tech 406.1 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.9 (116th) 331.5 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.1 (67th) 201 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.8 (91st) 205.1 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.2 (109th) 23 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (19th) 30 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (13th)

Louisville Stats Leaders (2022)

Malik Cunningham put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 1,562 yards (120.2 yards per game), going 136-for-218 (62.4% completion percentage), eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He was impressive in the running game as well, with 565 rushing yards on 114 carries, 12 rushing TDs, and averaging 43.5 yards per game.

Last year Jawhar Jordan took 142 carries for 815 yards (62.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Tyler Hudson picked up 69 receptions for 1,034 yards and two touchdowns last year. He was targeted 107 times, and averaged 79.5 yards per game.

Marshon Ford tacked on 434 yards on 33 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 52 times, and averaged 33.4 receiving yards per game.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's stat line last season: 360 receiving yards, 30 catches, two touchdowns, on 49 targets.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Jeff Sims threw for 1,115 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, collecting one touchdown while racking up 302 yards.

Hassan Hall racked up one rushing touchdown on 43.4 yards per game last season.

Last season Dontae Smith rushed for 419 yards. He also scored five total touchdowns.

Nate McCollum was targeted 6.4 times per game and piled up 655 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Malachi Carter averaged 28.5 receiving yards on 3.6 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

E.J. Jenkins hauled in 17 passes on his way to 316 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

