Nolan Arenado vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Friday, Nolan Arenado (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 136 hits, batting .276 this season with 52 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.3% of his games this season (88 of 127), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (29.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.9%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.4% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this season (40.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.292
|AVG
|.258
|.341
|OBP
|.305
|.494
|SLG
|.488
|26
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|46
|47/19
|K/BB
|44/16
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Keller (11-8) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.01), 34th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (9.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.