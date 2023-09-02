The St. Louis Cardinals (58-77) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (62-73) will go head to head on Saturday, September 2 at Busch Stadium, with Drew Rom starting for the Cardinals and Thomas Hatch taking the hill for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-155). A 9-run total is set for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Rom - STL (0-2, 8.00 ERA) vs Hatch - PIT (1-1, 3.20 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 30, or 45.5%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 15-16 record (winning 48.4% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 45, or 42.1%, of the 107 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 22 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

