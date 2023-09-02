The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Cincinnati totaled 371.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 80th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranked 29th, allowing 335.5 yards per game. Eastern Kentucky had the 12th-best offense last season in terms of total yards (451.7 yards per game), but it ranked 13th-worst defensively (447.8 yards allowed per game).

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics (2022)

Eastern Kentucky Cincinnati 451.7 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.6 (72nd) 447.8 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.5 (36th) 122.8 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.2 (94th) 328.8 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.4 (55th) 5 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (26th) 3 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders (2022)

Parker McKinney completed 68.6% of his passes to throw for 3,946 and 33 touchdowns last season. McKinney also contributed with his legs, tallying eight touchdowns on 29.5 yards per game.

Braedon Sloan averaged 52.4 rushing yards per game and scored seven rushing touchdowns. Sloan complemented his rushing performance with 3.5 receptions per game to average 42.2 receiving yards.

Cornelius McCoy averaged 64.0 receiving yards and grabbed eight receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jayden Higgins averaged 63.1 receiving yards on six targets per game in 2022, scoring 10 touchdowns.

Jaden Smith caught 62 passes on his way to 750 receiving yards and six touchdowns a season ago.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders (2022)

Ben Bryant's previous season stat line: 2,732 passing yards (210.2 per game), 214-for-349 (61.3%), 21 touchdowns and seven picks.

Last season, Charles McClelland ran for 849 yards on 146 attempts (65.3 yards per game) and scored seven times.

Corey Kiner ran for 365 yards on 82 carries (28.1 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last year.

Tyler Scott hauled in 55 catches for 899 yards (69.2 per game) while being targeted 88 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Tre Tucker also impressed receiving last year. He collected 52 receptions for 672 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 81 times.

Jadon Thompson's stat line last year: 383 receiving yards, 26 catches, one touchdown, on 45 targets.

