The Ball State Cardinals (0-0) are overwhelming 26.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Kentucky Wildcats (0-0). The game has an over/under of 49.5 points.

Kentucky had the 12th-best defense last season in terms of total yards (311.4 yards allowed per game), but it ranked 19th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (324.7 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Ball State ranked 68th in the FBS with 386.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 82nd in total defense (398 yards allowed per contest).

Kentucky vs. Ball State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Venue: Kroger Field

TV Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kentucky -26.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1350

Week 1 SEC Betting Trends

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky was 8-5-0 against the spread last season.

The Wildcats were favored by 26.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Kentucky had one game (out of 13) hit the over last season.

Kentucky was favored on the moneyline six total times last season. They finished 4-2 in those games.

The Cardinals have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1350.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 98.0%.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Will Levis had 19 TD passes and 10 interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 65.4% of his throws for 2,406 yards (185.1 per game).

In 13 games, Christopher Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 904 yards (69.5 per game) and six TDs.

In 13 games a season ago, Barion Brown had 50 receptions for 628 yards (48.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

In 13 games, Dane Key had 37 receptions for 519 yards (39.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

As a tone-setter on defense, J.J. Weaver totaled 44 tackles, three TFL, and three sacks in 13 games last year.

On defense in 2022, Jordan Wright had 45 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and one interception in 13 games played.

Trevin Wallace picked up 1.5 sacks in addition to his four TFL, 46 tackles, and two interceptions a season ago.

Keidron Smith delivered two interceptions to go with 42 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended in 13 games played.

