The Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) host the Ball State Cardinals (0-0) at Kroger Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

While Kentucky ranked 22nd-worst in the FBS in scoring offense with 20.4 points per game last season, it was a different situation defensively, as it ranked 11th-best (19.2 points per game allowed). Offensively, Ball State ranked 68th in the FBS with 386.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 82nd in total defense (398 yards allowed per contest).

See how to watch this game on SEC Network in the article below.

Kentucky vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kentucky vs. Ball State Key Statistics (2022)

Kentucky Ball State 324.7 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.1 (82nd) 311.4 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398 (62nd) 116.2 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.8 (59th) 208.5 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.3 (72nd) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders (2022)

Will Levis had a passing stat line last year of 2,406 yards with a 65.4% completion rate (185-for-283), 19 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and an average of 185.1 yards per game.

Last year, Christopher Rodriguez Jr. ran for 904 yards on 175 attempts (69.5 yards per game) and scored six times.

Jutahn McClain put up 278 yards on 59 carries (21.4 yards per game) last season.

Barion Brown collected 50 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns last season. He was targeted 81 times, and averaged 48.3 yards per game.

Dane Key produced last year, catching 37 passes for 519 yards and six touchdowns. He collected 39.9 receiving yards per game.

Tayvion Robinson hauled in 40 passes on 52 targets for 497 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 38.2 receiving yards per game.

Ball State Stats Leaders (2022)

John Paddock averaged 224.4 yards passing per contest and tossed 18 touchdowns last season.

Carson Steele averaged 132.6 rushing yards and scored 14 rushing touchdowns.

Last season Vaughn Pemberton rushed for 133 yards.

Jayshon Jackson averaged 69.1 receiving yards and collected three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Brady Hunt caught 46 passes last season on his way to 498 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Yo'Heinz Tyler worked his way to one receiving touchdown and 420 receiving yards (35 ypg) last season.

