The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Thomas Hatch and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Thomas Hatch TV Channel: BSMW

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .279 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 55 walks.

Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 90), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar has driven home a run in 31 games this season (34.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games.

In 50.0% of his games this season (45 of 90), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Pirates

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .255 AVG .304 .357 OBP .403 .394 SLG .506 11 XBH 21 6 HR 6 18 RBI 21 34/28 K/BB 43/27 3 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings