In the game between the Murray State Racers and Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday, September 2 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Racers to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Murray State vs. Presbyterian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Murray State (-26.7) 56.4 Murray State 42, Presbyterian 15

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 MVFC Predictions

Murray State Betting Info (2022)

The Racers won just two games against the spread last season.

Last season, six of Racers games went over the point total.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last season.

In Blue Hose games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Racers vs. Blue Hose 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Murray State 15.2 36.8 17.2 25.2 13.5 46.5 Presbyterian 15.7 42.6 22.2 41.6 10.3 43.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.