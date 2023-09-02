The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) play the West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Penn State vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Penn State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Penn State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Penn State went 9-3-1 ATS last season.

The Nittany Lions covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

West Virginia won six games against the spread last year, failing to cover six times.

Penn State & West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Penn State To Win the National Champ. +1500 Bet $100 to win $1500 To Win the Big Ten +550 Bet $100 to win $550 West Virginia To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

