The South Florida Bulls (0-0) are double-digit underdogs (-11.5) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0). The total is 70.5 points for this matchup.

Western Kentucky owned the 44th-ranked defense last year (23.4 points allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking 15th-best with 36.4 points per game. With 41.2 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked fourth-worst in the FBS last season, South Florida had to lean on its 68th-ranked offense (28 points per contest) to keep it in games.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Western Kentucky vs. South Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Western Kentucky vs South Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Kentucky -11.5 -110 -110 70.5 -105 -115 -450 +340

Looking to place a bet on Western Kentucky vs. South Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky was 9-5-0 against the spread last year.

The Hilltoppers were favored by 11.5 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Out of 14 Western Kentucky games last season, six went over the total.

Western Kentucky was favored on the moneyline 10 total times last season. They finished 8-2 in those games.

The Bulls have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +340 odds on them winning this game.

The Hilltoppers have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Western Kentucky to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed threw for 4,748 yards (339.1 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 40 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games last year.

Reed also rushed for 232 yards and eight TDs.

Malachi Corley had 101 catches for 1,295 yards (92.5 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

Daewood Davis had 65 receptions for 882 yards (63 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Jaylen Hall scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 867 yards (61.9 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Jaques Evans recorded 77 tackles, 10 TFL, and nine sacks in 14 games last year.

Derrick Smith collected 60 tackles, five TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 14 games.

Kahlef Hailassie delivered three sacks to go with six TFL, 38 tackles, and two interceptions in 14 games played a season ago.

Kaleb Oliver posted four interceptions to go with 36 tackles, one TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended in 14 games played.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.